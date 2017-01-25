Residents urged to have their say on £1.28m bid that could transform Bridge Street

Bassetlaw residents have just a few days left to have their say on plans for Worksop’s historic buildings and heritage sites as part of a Townscape consultation.

The survey, which is available online until Tuesday, January 31, will form part of a £1.28M bid that Bassetlaw District Council is preparing to submit to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

This National Lottery support could also be boosted to approximately £1.7m with contributions from the District Council and local businesses, which would enable restoration work on key historic buildings at the top of Bridge Street and bring empty sites back into use.

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are inviting residents to have their say on what could be one of the most important town centre projects Worksop has seen for some years.

“The District Council was successful with its first round bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund in February 2016 for £68k, and this public consultation will help us to identify regeneration priorities and establish what the public would like to see in this part of the town centre.

“Working with local businesses and landlords we have an ambition to rejuvenate some of the town’s most historic buildings and add to the town’s vibrancy and tourism offer. It is vital to the town’s economy and appeal that we take pride in our heritage and restore some of Worksop’s most iconic buildings to their former glory.”

Residents who have not yet taken part in the survey are encouraged to do so and, once completed, they will be entered into a prize draw to win £50 of High Street Shopping vouchers (donated by Heritage Development consultants, Tricolor Associates). The consultation can be found here: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WorksopTH1/