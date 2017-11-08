REMEMBRANCE DAY: Where and when you can pay your respects in Worksop this weekend

As Remembrance Day approaches, we’ve compiled a list of services in Worksop for those wanting to pay their respects.

Hundreds of residents, veterans, councillors, cadets and representatives from the Royal British Legion are expected to attend the town’s Remembrance Parade on Sunday.

The parade is scheduled form-up in the Old Market Square in front of the Town Hall at around 10.10 am under the direction of the Parade Marshall Sergeant, Neil Orton.

At approx. 10.40am the Parade will “march off” from the Market Square down to the War Memorial via Potter Street and Watson Road to the sound of a drumbeat.

A short wreath laying service and Act of Remembrance conducted by Canon Nicolas Spicer will take place at the War Memorial at approximately 10.50am.

The Worksop Salvation Army Band will play The Last Post before the two minutes silence at 11am followed by the playing of the Reveille.

Following the Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, the Parade will then proceed to the Priory Church for a further service where the Standards will be presented.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service at the Priory Church.

At approximately 12.00 noon, the parade will reform and proceed back to the Market Square for parade dismissal.