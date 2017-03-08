Rainworth neighbours scrapped in garden over noise row

Rainworth neighbours struggled in the garden when a dispute over noisy building works spiralled out of control, a court heard.

Matthew Peet jumped over the fence of his Clumber Avenue home and shouted abuse at his neighbour before hitting him in the face, at 12.30pm, on February 18.

“His neighbour put him in a headlock,” said Lee Shepherd, prosecuting. “Mr Peet scratched at his face and beard.”

When Peet was released, he hit the man in the back of the head, the court heard.

“Mr Peet maintains that there have been a lot of problems,” said Melanie Hoffmann, mitigating.

“The neighbours have been doing some work on their property. His partner is very unwell. He believes some of the noise is deliberate. On that morning he was woken by a slamming door.”

She said Peet worked away from home and his partner was unwell with a condition that is aggravated by stress.

Matthew Peet, 36, admitted common assault at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £500 and told to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

No compensation was ordered because “very little if any injury was caused”, and awarding it would aggravate the situation.