Rainworth man faces GBH and knuckleduster charges

A Rainworth man has been sent to crown court to face charges of GBH and possessing a knuckleduster.

Simon Francis, 43, of Derwent Close, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

His solicitor, Bill Saughton, asked the bench to vary the conditions of his bail, which forbid him from entering any pubs in Mansfield and Rainworth, to just one - The Lurcher, in Rainworth - and this was granted.

He was also told not to contact his alleged victim, and one other person, before his appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on July 5.