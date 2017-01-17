PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Willow Grange, Oldcotes - £650,000

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this fabulous four bedroomed detached property with beautiful gardens, garaging, outdoor swimming pool, workshop and lovely interiors with a total approximate floor area of 4,288 square feet.

This wonderful property is ideally located with good access for the A1M, M18 and M1 motorway/road networks. It is situated in the picturesque semi-rural village of Oldcotes, approximately ten miles to the south of Doncaster and within easy access to Tickhill and Worksop. The property comprises on the ground floor: entrance hall, inner hallway, formal dining room, drawing room, sun room, breakfast kitchen, utility, family bathroom, inner hallway, master bedroom suite, master en-suite bathroom, bedroom two and bedroom three. The breakfast kitchen has a comprehensive range of base/wall and drawer units and appliances include a Leisure Rangemaster 110 with four ring gas burner and induction hob, extractor hood, hot plate, grill, plate warming drawer, two conventional ovens, and an integrated dishwasher. An additional star galaxy work surface extends to provide a seating area with under counter seating. Outside, the property is set well back from the main road behind electric wrought iron gates with a sweeping driveway leading to turning point, detached garaging and workshop. Pretty fore gardens comprise of flower borders, shrubs and trees with a water feature, and gravelled areas for ease of maintenance and having steps that lead down to the front entrance door. To one side of the property is a paved patio area with planters, block/brick walling and views over open fields. To the other side of the property are a full height wrought iron gate, paved path and external water tap. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, please contact the estate agents Blenheim Park Estates on telephone number 0114 358 2020.