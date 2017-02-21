Probe into Worksop man’s ‘staircase’ death

Health and safety experts are to examine a staircase in a Worksop house as part of a probe into the death of a tenant.

Aleksander Jakubowski was one of several people who lived in the three-storey property on Netherton Road, an inquest heard on Monday.

He was found dead inside the premises on the morning of December 10, said Nottingham assistant coroner Stephanie Haskey.

She adjourned the hearing indefinitely after saying that Bassetlaw District Council was making enquiries.

She asked PC Ben Moore whether there were “concerns about the stairs” in the building.

At the hearing in Nottingham Council House, he replied: “The top floor staircase was mainly open on one side.”

He said there was “in general insufficient lighting and only one entry.”

The officer added: “It has been referred to health and safety.”

The inquest was told that Mr Jakubowski lived in the privately rented building.

He was found at the foot of stairs “in circumstances which were such there were concerns raised by the police,” said the coroner, who described the building as offering “communal accommodation.”

The coroner said a date could not yet be fixed for the completion of the inquest, adding: “At the moment, it will be adjourned pending enquiries, particularly by the Worksop area of Bassetlaw District Council.”

The Guardian has contacted Bassetlaw District Council for comment.