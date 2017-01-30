Prisoner who went on £12k rampage over hamster’s death jailed for Bassetlaw burglary

An inmate who escaped jail after a prison protest provoked by his hamster’s death is back behind bars after a burglary in Bassetlaw.

Kyle Blackie, aged 24,from Edlington, Doncaster, was given a chance to turn his life around after admitting affray and criminal damage at HMP Stocken in Rutland.

The protest, which also involved three other prisoners, caused £12,000 of damage and a court heard Blackie’s “distress” at the death of his pet was one reason he gave for taking part.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence for the protest, which he will now serve as part of a four-year term after admitting burglary, dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, sitting at Leicester Crown Court, told Blackie: “It was not very long ago that you were in front of me. A letter from your partner persuaded me to impose a suspended sentence. You were released at the end of October last year and you failed to stay out of trouble for not much longer than one month.”

The court heard Blackie was involved in a 90mph pursuit with police on December 2 after the burglary.

Prosecuting, Hannah Whelan said the Renault Megane reached 94mph, drove over speed bumps and careered over a roundabout during the chase.

She said nothing was taken in the burglary at Longholme Road, Retford, but an external door was damaged.

The judge handed Blackie a two-year term for the burglary, six months for dangerous driving and his 18-month suspended sentence was activated. He was also banned from driving for four years.