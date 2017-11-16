Prison threat for Hucknall shoplifter

A Hucknall woman who stole toys, food and washing powder from a Mansfield store, faces a return to prison if she offends again, a court heard.

Ruth Robinson was spotted leaving B&M Bargains with a trolley containing £231 of goods, and she was challenged in the car park, on October 17.

She told police she was going to give the toys to her children for Christmas and use the other items.

Robinson, 38, of Watnall Road, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard she was imprisoned in November 2016 for shoplifting, and was released in January, but she had been out of trouble since.

Mark Oates, mitigating, said she had a “very poor record of acquisitive crimes which is linked to an ongoing difficulty with Class A drugs.”

“There is some progress. She has secured accommodation. She has been homeless since June,” he said.

“She has started up her own cleaning business. With her mother’s help she has printed up fliers. She is on a methadone prescription.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Robinson drank “high strength beer” before going into the shop and making the impulsive decision to steal the toys for her four-year-old child.

The court heard she had been taking heroin and crack cocaine for about 20 years.

Robinson was given a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehab requirement and ten rehabilitation activity days. She must also pay an £85 victim surcharge.