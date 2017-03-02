A Preparation for Adulthood event for young people who have special educational needs and disabilities will be held at North Lindsey College on Friday March 17 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

It is an opportunity for parents, carers, professionals and young people themselves to improve their knowledge of the services available in North Lincolnshire.

The following services will be represented at the event where there will be free refreshments and information:

Careers

Jobs

Training

Further education

Sport and leisure

Carers support

Funding

Health

Support groups

If you are a local service that would like to have a stand or stall at the event, please call 01724 298554.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are pleased to be holding this event, in partnership with North Lindsey College, to bring young people and those around them lots of useful information and contacts for their progression to adulthood.

“The transition from childhood to adulthood can be a challenging time. We hope this event will help local young people who have special educational needs and disabilities to look forward to becoming adults.

“There is no need to book, just drop in to the Events Centre at North Lindsey College anytime during the event.”