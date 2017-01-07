Polly joins the line-up for arts festival

Local artist Polly Warren has become the latest person to sign up for this year’s Retford Arts Festival.

A retired former nurse and teacher, Polly’s passion is now for linocut print-making.

An opportunity arose for her to attend a three-day summer school course with the renowned artist Richard Bawden which she grasped with both hands.

She was so inspired that she went back year after year.

Polly eventually set up her own studio in her garage at home and set to work capturing memories of gardens and places in her work with linocuts.

Her art has since been displayed in many galleries and exhibitions.

She is a member of the local art-group Artempo, Lincoln and Retford Art Societies and Sheffield Printmakers.

Polly enjoys taking part in the annual Open Studios too.

Polly will exhibit her work again this year at the second Retford Arts Festival, which will bring together art, creativity, theatre and music in many venues across the town.

It’s not too late to sign up if there are any artists out there who would like to include their work at the festival.

For further information concerning any aspect of the festival, please visit www.retfordhub.org or call the Hub on 01777 860414.