South Yorkshire MP welcomes talks over ex-miners’ pensions

Michael Dugher, Barnsley East MP, has welcomed news that talks will be held to get a better pension deal for former miners.

The trustees of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme (MPS) have written to Labour MPs from coalfield communities agreeing to their demand for a meeting.

The MPs called for the meeting to review an arrangement that has deprived ex-miners of billions of pounds in pension payments.

Under an agreement made by the Tory Government and the trustees of the British Coal pensions schemes in 1994, half of the surplus made by the MPS goes to the Government.

Since 1994, it has made £3.36bn from the scheme – despite making no contributions, even when the scheme was in deficit.

In response to demands from Mr Dugher and other Labour MPs, the trustees of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme have now agreed to a meeting with MPs.

Commenting, Mr Dugher said: “I’m pleased the trustees of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme have agreed to our request for a meeting.

“Thousands of miners from Barnsley and across Yorkshire worked hard for decades to build up a pension for when they retired.

“I believe they and their widows should have a much bigger share of the huge surplus that has been built up.

“This country owes a massive debt of gratitude to our former miners. We owe it to them and their families to secure a far better, fairer deal for them and will continue to fight for justice.”