GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Conservatives hold Gainsborough with increased majority

Long-standing Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh has comfortably retained his Gainsborough seat.

On a difficult night for the Tories nationally, Sir Edward polled 31,790 votes - a 60 per cent of the overall vote - to finish with an increased majority of approximately 17,000 over Labour’s Catherine Tite.

Both the Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates increased their share of the vote; Dr Tite polling 14,767 votes and, for the Lib Dems, Lesley Rollings receiving 3,630 votes.

Victoria Pearson, for the Greens, polled 1,238, with the party’s percentage share slightly down on 2015.

Just four candidates were standing, compared to the six who had battled it out two years previously.

Turnout was roughly equal to that in 2010 and 2015, recorded at 67.96 per cent.