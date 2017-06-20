Council ploughs £30,000 into new community hub for war veterans

North Lincolnshire Council has supported the armed forces veterans by helping them to set up the North Lincs Veterans Community Hub as part of the Armed Forces Community Covenant.

The new Community Hub on Frances Street in Scunthorpe was officially opened last week by Chelsea Pensioners, leader of North Lincolnshire Council Councillor Rob Waltham, and mayor Coun Peter Clark.

The council carried out a £30,000 refurbishment on the building to ensure it was fit for purpose.

The hub opens every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm for veterans and their dependants to drop-in and get information about the Armed Forces Covenant and other issues.

It is also open to those currently serving and those in the Reserve Forces or the Territorial Army.

Coun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Veterans and those currently working in the armed forces are an integral part of our community. It is important that this is recognised and they are given the support they need.

“We fully support the Veterans Community Hub as it provides a place for veterans and those currently in the armed forces, a place to go. To allow the Hub to operate we have waived the rent on the building and we will continue to support them as much as we can.

“The Hub provides an opportunity to talk to people who have been through the same experiences and find out what support is available.

“The North Lincolnshire Community Covenant is a voluntary statement of mutual support between the civilian community and both serving and former members of the armed forces. These people put their lives in dangers to protect ours, so it is only right that we do all we can to help them.”