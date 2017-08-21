Police reissue appeal over fatal Willoughton collision

Police have reissued an appeal for witnesses and information after a fatal collision on the B1398 at Willoughton.

A woman in her 20s from the Scunthorpe area died as a result of the accident, which took place at around 1.45pm on Saturday, August 19.

Police said on Saturday they wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and had not already spoken to police.

They also appealed for anyone who may have seen the black Corsa the woman was driving before the collision, or anyone who thought they may have information that could be relevant to the enquiry, to come forward.

Today, however, they have revealed there is a further potential witness that they are keen to trace.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was travelling northwards along the B1398 around the time of the collision.

This vehicle is not involved in any way but we would like to speak to the occupants as they may be important witnesses who saw the Corsa prior to it leaving the road.

If you have any information that could help contact police on 101 quoting incident 207 of 19/08/2017.