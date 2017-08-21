Police issue CCTV appeal criminal damage and graffiti in Gainsborough

Police are appealing for help to identify these three young men as they may be able to help with an investigation into criminal damage.

A metal shutter at the rear of Horsleys and brick work on the All Saints Parish Church on Church Street, Gainsborough, was vandalised with red spray paint on 26 July.

The individuals are described as being between 10 and 14-years-old. One is described as having dark hair and wearing a distinctive black and red T-shirt with dark shorts and black/red trainers.

Another is described as having dark hair and wearing a grey/white patterned T-shirt with grey tracksuit bottoms and black trousers.

The third is described as having fair hair, and wearing a black T-shirt and bottoms with black training shoes.

If anyone knows the individuals, officers would like you to call 101 quoting incident 282 of 27 July.

Alternatively please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.