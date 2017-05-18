Police discover huge cannabis grow in Worksop property

Police are investigating after swooping on a Worksop property and discovering a cannabis factory where almost 60 marijuana plants were growing.

The plants were found on Thursday, May 11 after officers executed a warrant to search a house on Victoria Road, just around the corner from Worksop Police Station.

58 plants in total, thought to be contain an estimated £12,500 of the Class B drug, had been growing across two areas of the house and were dismantled by police.

A spokesman for the force said enquiries were still ongoing after the incident, confirming no arrests had yet been made.

Anything with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.