Police chiefs hoping for 'family atmosphere' as Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town clash

Police chiefs are hoping for a 'family atmosphere' when Doncaster Rovers play Grimsby Town this weekend.

Away fans without tickets are advised not to attend the game on Saturday, with no tickets available to buy on the turnstiles on the day.

Match commander Superintendent Dave Hall, of Humberside Police, said: “We are looking forward to a great family day with supporters of both teams enjoying the local rivalry.

"To ensure it is memorable for all the right reasons we will have officers on duty meeting and greeting supporters and working closely with Grimsby Towns local stewarding operation.

"We will be taking proactive steps to ensure any policing issues are dealt with quickly, so a minorities bad behaviour does not impact on the enjoyment of the thousands of supported expected at the game.”

Nick Dale, Grimsby Town's stadium manager and ground safety officer, said: "This is going to be our biggest gate of the season and we look forward to welcoming Doncaster Rovers supporters to Blundell Park.

"The stadium is opening at 11.30am with extra provision available in the Osmond Stand for our visitors to enjoy the day.

"The Blundell Hotel is a venue for home supporters only so we would therefore like to encourage all away supporters to come and enjoy a drink at the stadium prior to kick off. Prices are being held for this fixture despite the budget increase. The atmosphere is going to be an electric family fun day as both sets of supporters cheer their team."