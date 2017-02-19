PLEASE SHARE: Have you seen missing Worksop woman Anna Marie?

Police are concerned for the safety of a Worksop woman who has been reported missing;.

Anna Marie O’Brien was last seen in the Worksop area at around 7pm on Thursday 16 February.

She is described as white, is of medium build and is around 5ft 6ins tall.

Anna Marie is described as having red shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and grey trainers.

If you have seen Anna Marie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 364 of 18 February 2017.