Plans have been submitted to transform a landmark Grade II-listed water tower in Gainsborough into new homes.

Applicants want to convert the water tower on Coxs Hill into a home and two further dwellings with landscaping and access for vehicles. The water tower, which is vacant, is believed to have been built in 1897-8 by engineer Henry Riley.

To comment on the latest plans, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk