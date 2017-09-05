Plans to build 49 new homes by the River Trent

Plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to build 49 new homes in Gainsborough.

If approved the houses will be built on land west of Horsley Road, Gainsborough.

The site will deliver a mix of housing types and sizes including two, three and four bedrooms, in a landscaped setting while making ample provision for public open spaces.

A new playground is provided in the heart of the development for both existing and new residents which is well overlooked by surrounding homes.

The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan has identified Gainsborough as a main town in the settlement hierarchy, second only to Lincoln, which is the principle focus for new development.

Sleaford and Gainsborough will be the focus for substantial housing development supported by appropriate levels of employment growth, retail growth and wider service provision.

The plan is making provision for 36,960 new houses from 2012 to 2036 of which Gainsborough will deliver around 12 per cent of new homes and employment land needed, which would be up to 4,435 new homes.