PLANNING: See what is happening on your street

The following Isle planning applications have been received by North Lincolnshire Council.

Outline planning permission for residential development with all matters reserved except for access at Seven Lakes Industrial Estate, access road to leisure complex and industrial site, Ealand, DN17 4JS by Colin Muscroft.

Planning permission to erect a boundary wall and railings to front and re-positioning of existing outbuilding at 60 Eastoft Road, Crowle, DN17 4LR by Mr and Mrs Hensby.

Planning permission to erect single-storey extensions to the side and rear of building (including removal of porch), installation of swimming pool with enclosure and erection of 1kW wind turbine at The Dolphin, 27 Trunk Road, Althorpe, DN17 3HN by Mr Martin Moat.

Planning permission to carry out alterations to windows and door layout together with external steps at Belton Business Park, A161 between Belton And Epworth, Belton, DN9 1NY by Mr Craig Thrush, CTFE Properties Ltd 2015, 12 Dell Crescent, Hexthorpe, Doncaster.

Prior approval for a proposed change of use of a building from office use (Class B1 (a)) to a dwelling house (Class C3) (first floor offices to residential) at Happy Cafe, Sandtoft Airfield, Sandtoft Road, Westgate, Belton, DN9 1PN

by Ms A Fletcher, 12, West End Road, Epworth.

Planning permission for a proposed car park at the field adjacent school, The Nooking, Haxey by North Lincolnshire Council.

Advertisement consent to display signs on roundabouts to include the following locations: B1431/A1029 Glebe Road/Brigg Road, A1077/Phoenix Parkway/Clayfield Road/Phoenix Avenue, A1077 Mannaberg Way/Bessemer Way, A1077/A1029 Mannaberg Way/Winterton Road, A1077 Mannaberg Way/Normanby Road, A18/M181/A1077 Doncaster Road, Normanby Road/Lysaghts Way, Gallagher Retail Park, Billet Lane/Bloom Lane/Lysaghts Way, Lysaghts Way/Park Farm Road and A18/A161 Crowle Gyratory

by Mr Steve Green, Community Partners Ltd, Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

Outline planning permission for residential development of four dwellings with all matters reserved to the rear of 52 High Street, Haxey, DN9 2HH by Mr Hughes.