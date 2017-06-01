PLANNING: Decisions made by North Lincolnshire Council on Isle applications

The following decisions on Isle applications have been made by North Lincolnshire Council:

REFUSED

Outline planning permission for residential development (all matters reserved for subsequent approval) on land adjacent to 45 Trent View, Keadby, DN17 3DR.

Planning permission to erect three two-bedroom terrace houses, including associated amenity area, car parking, bin collection point and bike storage at 36 Burnham Road, Epworth, DN9 1BY.

GRANTED

Planning permisson to erect a dwelling on land adjoining The Old Vicarage, Church Street, Crowle.

Planning permission to fit a door canopy to the front at 1 High Street, Owston Ferry, DN9 1RH.

Listed building consent to strengthen main staircase at The Old Rectory, 1 Rectory Street, Epworth, DN9 1HX.

Planning permission to retain 1.8m boundary fence at Bracon Cottage, 1 Bracon, Belton, DN9 1QP.

Application for a non-material amendment to PA/2015/1547 to amend the front elevation to include a splay bay and extend the tile canopy over at78 Outgate, Ealand, DN17 4JD.

Planning permission for demolition of redundant garden centre and erection of three detached houses and one detached garage with ancillary infrastructure works

at Belton Garden Centre, Sandtoft Road, Westgate, Belton, DN9 1PN.

Planning permission for change of use of land to provide 30 additional lodges (Amended Flood Assessment & Evacuation Plan) at Don Farm, West Carr, Epworth, DN9 1LF.

Planning permission to erect a single-storey side extension to form granny annex at Corner House Farm, 73 Outgate, Ealand, DN17 4JD.

Planning permission to erect single-storey side and rear extensions at Council Farm, Gunthorpe Road, Owston Ferry, DN9 1BQ.

Planning permission for erection of a 1,800 tonne grain store at Boltgate Farm, Boltgate, Eastoft, DN17 4PE.

Planning permission to construct training menage including post and rail fencing and collapsible lighting at 39 North Street, Owston Ferry, DN9 1RT.

Planning permission to change the use of a former public house to a dwelling at Axholme House, High Street, Luddington, DN17 4QP.