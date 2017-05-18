Pink tractor is star attraction at company’s open day for charity

An eyecatching tractor, coloured pink, helped a company raise money for charity at an open day at its depot in Corringham.

The award-winning Valtra model was the star attraction at the event staged by Peacock and Binnington, one of the premier agricultural machinery dealers in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

The tractor has just started a summer-long, nationwide tour of agricultural shows and county events across the UK, with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the Breast Cancer Care charity. Specially customised, it has been painted pink to attract attention and will be sold off at auction at the end of the year.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed having a look at the tractor, as well as displays of other machinery. The open day also raised money through a cake stall, trade stands, competitions, a prize draw and donations. Food and refreshments included a hog roast and a bar.

Peacock and Binnington’s marketing manager Clare Bradley said: “The event went really well. We raised £1,500, which is a fantastic amount.”