PICTURES: Treat for real ale fans at Belton beer festival

Fans of real ale and cider were in for a treat at The Crown Inn in Belton last weekend.

The village hostelry opened its doors for a beer festival which included live music from The Acoustic State, Robyn Hunt, Saints Among Us and The Claxbys, along with a children’s entertainer, giant slide and assault course.

There were 13 real ales and ciders to choose from and folk turned out in force to sample the alcohol on offer.

