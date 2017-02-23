PICTURES: Quirky birds entertain at fundraising dance for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Taking a step back to the 1950s were visitors to Haxey Memorial Hall when they took part in a Valentine’s dance earlier this month.

The event is in its third year and organiser Fiona McCormack hailed it a “huge success”, raising £2,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

1950s Valentines Dance at Haxey Memorial Hall in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Leeds-based band Louis Louis Louis were the main entertainment and local acapella group “The Quirky Birds” sang a few songs to kick off an evening of live music.

Fiona said: “During the music interval we played the BBC animation ‘Living with Cystic Fibrosis’, which is part of the “I’m not going to school today” series that won a Children’s BAFTA award in November.

“My son Jasper McCormack, 11, is featured in the animation and he speaks about his life with CF. We have been invited to a BBC special screening in Central London next week to celebrate the series winning a BAFTA award.

“As well as raising money for the CF Trust we like to raise awareness of the condition that affects around 10,800 people in this country alone. It is the most common genetic disorder in the UK.

1950s Valentines Dance at Haxey Memorial Hall in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust

“One in twenty five people carry the faulty gene, if both parents carry the faulty gene then there is a 1:4 chance their children will be born with the condition. Currently the life expectancy of someone with CF is around 40-years-old.”

Support from the event came from Isle businesses including Albion Bakery, MJs Cafe in Fountain Court, Twelco, Axholme Chimney Sweeping, Charlie & Jane Crafts, Mowbray Cafe, Tiggys Tea

Room, Metres to Miles, Hayley Drakes Wellbeings, Moonbeams & Mayhem and Upper Cut Barber Shop.

Fiona and Michelle Smith hosted the event along with compère for the evening, James Chatwin.

1950s Valentines Dance at Haxey Memorial Hall in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Fiona added: “Great fun was had by all and everyone came dressed in 1950s attire.”

View the BBC animation by visiting https://youtu.be/F3nH4GV2Zy0