PICTURES: Lantern workshop fires imagination in Gainsborough

Arty residents put their creative talents to the test at a free lantern-making workshop in Gainsborough.

The Trinity Arts Centre welcomed a full house on the opening day of the school half-term to create ‘flame’ lanterns in celebration of Gainsborough’s role in the pilgrim’s story.

Lantern-making at The Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough. Dr Anna Scott, Mayflower 400 officer for West Lindsey District Council.

These lanterns will be used during a parade which forms part of next month’s Gainsborough Illuminate Lantern Festival.

The special commemorative event - supported by Arts Council England - will recognise the region’s important connections to the story of the Pilgrims, some of whom came from here before they sailed to America nearly 400 years ago.

Using willow, masking tape and tissue paper, residents rolled up their sleeves and, with a little guidance from artists, created their own magnificent masterpiece in the shape of a flame.

Blyton resident Kerry Greenwood, 53, said: “Even for beginners, it was so easy to create something fantastic with so few materials! The workshop has been very interesting and exciting.”

Lantern-making at The Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough. Nottingham resident and artist Kerry Greenwood, 53.

Dr Anna Scott, Mayflower 400 Officer for West Lindsey District Council, was delighted with the turnout.

She said: “It’s so great to see so many people interested in Gainsborough’s role in the pilgrim’s story!

“It’s brilliant to see how excited people are, and truly lovely to help residents make their very own lanterns to join in with the Gainsborough Illuminate parade this November.

“I would encourage everyone to come down to one of the workshops and take part in this exciting project!”

Lantern-making at The Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough. Artist Julie Willoughby with a Mayflower ship lantern.

More free public lantern-making workshops will take place at The X-Church in Gainsborough on Thursday October 26, and at The United Reformed Church in Gainsborough on Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19. Sessions will take place between 10am and 4pm on all three days.

The lantern parade will take place in Gainsborough on Wednesday November 22, and people who have made lanterns at the free workshops can begin to register from 4.30pm that day on Silver Street, near Argos, to take part in the 5pm parade to the Market Square, and on to the grounds of Gainsborough Old Hall.

There will also be an Illuminate Service at 6pm in the United Reformed Church.

As part of the national Mayflower 400 partnership, Illuminate events will be happening across the country during the third week of November, coinciding with Thanksgiving in America.

Lantern-making at The Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough. Sisters Lily, 10, and Willow, 6, MacKay.

A parade in Retford will take place on Tuesday November 21.

• To find out more about Gainsborough’s Pilgrim heritage, visit www.mayflower400uk.org.