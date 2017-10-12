PICTURES: Crowds flock to 130th agricultural show

The 130th Sturton and Stow Agricultural and Horticultural Association Show has been hailed a huge success, with people visiting from all over the country.

There was a rise of entries in some classes, particularly in wines and flavoured gins, although some other classes were slightly down compared to previous years.

Daniel Bartley, seven, Ben Bartley, 10 and Emily Armstrong, five

As well as the more established exhibitors, including Les Stothard from Blyton who has supported the show for more than 60 years, there were also new entrants who saw success.

Les entered produce which included prize-winning dahlias, as well as judging various classes.

To celebrate 130 years of the show, Sharron Banham, secretary of the Sturton and Stow History Society, has compiled a book about the event, titled Pumpkins, Pies, Ploughs and Produce.’

Sharron said: “It was a great show again this year and I am delighted with the positive response to our book Pumpkins, Pies, Ploughs and Produce, which distils 130 years of memories of the show.

“We were busy all afternoon chatting to people who wanted to share their memories and buy a copy. Some people even asked me to sign it.

“I’m pleased all the hard work and worry was worth it.

“Copies are still available at £8.50 plus £2.50 package and postage, if required. People can contact me on 01417 788254, through the Sturton and Stow History Society website at www.sshs.btck.co.uk or via our Facebook page.”