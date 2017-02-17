PICTURES: Charitable folk have a ball with Belton teen Jack Marshall

Having a ball in the name of charity were generous fundraisers at the weekend.

Belton teenager Jack Marshall organised an event which took place at The Wortley House Hotel in Scunthorpe in aid of Bloodwise - formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research - an established UK cancer charity that has been beating blood cancers since 1960.

The Red Ball, which was attended by Jack’s good friend, star of TV’s Emmerdale Chris Chittell who plays Eric Pollard, was hailed a resounding success.

Jack, 18, has Moebius Syndrome, which means he is unable to walk unassisted, has difficulty with hearing and sight, and is unable to smile.

Despite this, he has undertaken dozens of challenges, including completing the Great North and Great Manchester Junior runs on several occasions as well as climbing Yorkshire’s Three Peaks and Snowdon.