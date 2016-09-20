PICTURES: 14 must-have toys this Christmas

These are the 14 superstars expected to dominate the Christmas lists of UK children, according to retailer Toys ‘R’ Us.

From a robotic dog called Chip costing £200, to a £20 Shopkins Truck, the list features a mix of tech toys and popular collectibles and characters, including Minions.

Mike Coogan, Marketing & eCommerce Director for Toys’ R’ Us, UK said: “Parents have a great selection of toys to choose from this year, Tech toys is likely to take the lead but we also have one of our longest standing classic brands with 2 toys listed in our guide - LEGO has evolved with kids, and their ability to offer role play construction associated with popular TV has been epic.”