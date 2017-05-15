PICS: Worksop youngsters raise charity cash with Peppa Pig puddle walk

Youngsters at Worksop’s Priory Academy got messy and raised money for charity when they took part in a Peppa Pig ‘puddle walk’.
Pupils splashed in puddles, enjoyed a delicious picnic and also created a wishing well during the event, which raised £57 for Save the Children.
Helen Hurt, Early Years teaching assistant and parent liason officer, said: “The children absolutely loved it.
“As well as the puddle walk, they built a wishing well with glitter and made wishes for struggling children all over the world.”