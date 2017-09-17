PICS AND VIDEO: Hundreds flock to Clumber Park food and drink festival

Families flocked to Clumber Park this weekend to sample the best eats the region has to offer.

The Festival of Food and Drink kicked off on Saturday and run until Sunday (September 17).

Visitors enjoyed browsing 150 brands in the food and drink marquee, from locally produced breads and cheeses to international spices, cakes and craft ales.

There were also demonstrations in the cookery theatre, a live music stage and competitions.

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park, pictured are Neve Padmore, seven, Kay Padmore, Michael and Lynn Bonnett with Thomas, two

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park, making ice cream with the School of Artisan Food

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park, pictured are Jim and Carol Shotton

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park