PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION: Do you have an eye for hidden beauty in Worksop?

Love Worksop are hosting a photography competition to showcase the things residents love about our town.

The voluntary group is looking for photos which capture the best Worksop has to offer, particularly hidden beauty in unexpected places.

Photographs will be selected in the categories Worksop’s Best, Best Junior and Best Hidden Gem.

A shortlist of pictures will be selected by representatives from Bassetlaw District Council, the Guardian and Worksop Photography Club, and will be displayed at the Priory Church from November to December for public vote.

To enter pictures, visit www.facebook.com/LoveWorksop, tweet to @Love_Worksop, email loveworksop@hotmail.com or post to Poplars Church,The Golden Ball, 3 Victoria Square, Worksop.