Phill Jupitus to perform - tickets on sale this Friday

Comedian Phill Jupitus is to visit Scunthorpe later this year.

Join stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions when he visits The Plowright Theatre on Friday, 13 October.

Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funny man drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it. Adult themes and situations, but delivered childishly.

Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years.

Aside from Never Mind the Buzzcocks and live stand up shows all over the UK, he also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave), and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo (BBC1).

On BBC Radio 4 Phill is a regular panellist of the award winning I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The Unbelievable Truth and was resident curator on The Museum of Curiosity. In addition, he has presented numerous radio documentaries including, Phill Jupitus’ Comic Strips, Calvin and Hobbes and The Man Who Bought Hendrix’s Stage.

Phill’s theatre work includes playing Bottom in the Bath Theatre Royal production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, appearing alongside Jason Manford in the UK touring production of The Producers as Franz Liebkind, the West End production of Urinetown in the role of Caldwell B. Cladwell at the Apollo Theatre and his West End singing debut in 2009 when he played Edna Turnblad in the hit musical Hairspray at The Shaftesbury Theatre.

Tickets priced £15 go on sale at 10.30am this Friday from www.plowrighttheatre.com or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.