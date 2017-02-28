Pets at Home recall dry food after product makes three cats ill

Pets at Home has recalled four dry cat food products which has made three cats seriously ill.

The AVA dry cat food products in question lists lower amounts of thiamine - which is also known as vitamin B1 - in their recipe than there actually is.

The Foods Standards Agency has said that thiamine deficiency "may impact a cat's health", following reports that three cats became unwell after having their food switched to the product.

It said: "Three cats have so far been identified which became seriously unwell after switching to one of the affected products and exhibited symptoms ranging from sudden collapse, fitting, widespread twitching and general unsteadiness which are not the classic symptoms of thiamine deficiency."

The products are four lines of the AVA dry cat food, including:

AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Mature 7+ Cat Food Optimum Health (2kg, product code: 7120400)

AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Mature 7+ Cat Food Optimum Health (4kg, product code: 712401)

AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Senior 12+ Cat Food Optimum Health (2kg, product code: 712402)

And AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Adult Cat Food Indoor/Neutured (1.5kg), product code: 712407)

No other AVA or Pets at Homes products are known to be affected.

The Foods Standards Agency is advising people to return the products to store for a full refund or call 0800 328 4204.