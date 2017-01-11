Performers sought for Epworth Music Day 2017

An annual Isle music event is hoping to hit the right note this year.

This year’s Epworth Music Day falls on Saturday June 24 and organisers are starting to put the plan together to make it as much as success as it was in 2016.

There will be a daytime programme across ten outdoor stages – with indoor alternatives if it is wet – and three indoor venues.

There will also be evening concerts in St Andrew’s Church and the Queen’s Head.

Spokesman Peter Barnard said: “Last June we attracted nearly 50 different groups of performers across a wide range of musical genres and we hope to be able to provide a platform for a similar array of musical talent in 2017. We already have had expressions of interest from 25 groups who want to play.

“If you would like to perform at Epworth Music Day 2017 we would like to hear from you as soon as possible. We would also welcome anyone who would like to help to steward the event on the day.”

Anyone interested in getting involved please email at peter.barnard@me.com or call 01427 873937.