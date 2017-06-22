Passed-out boozer blocked Blyth farm road

A Retford man who parked his car near a farm and got drunk later refused to take a breath test and earned himself ten penalty points, a court heard.

Jason Turner was discovered unconscious in his car, which was blocking the entrance to a farm near Blyth, by the farmer, who called police at 11.30pm, on June 3.

Paramedics were summoned and he was asked to complete a breath test because officers could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He refused and was arrested and was taken to Newark Police Station where he also failed to complete the procedure,” Mr Carr said.

Turner, 28, of Wellington Street, admitted failing to provide a specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Andrew Bevan, mitigating, said Bevan had argued with his girlfriend earlier, and drove while sober to the spot where he comsumed alcohol.

“He didn’t think he had to provide a specimen on the basis that he hadn’t been driving while in drink,” said Mr Bevan.

Turner, a white liner for a traffic company, was fined £90, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was given 10 penalty points, but because he passed his driving test less than 2 years ago his licence was revoked and he will have to re-take his test.