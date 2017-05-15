Parish pupils score with books from the Premier League

Parish Primary School in Gainsborough has received a special prize from the Premier League.

The Premier League has decided to use its influence to support primary school children in all areas of the curriculum in their learning through the new Premier League Stars Program.

The scheme uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills and is available to every primary school in England and Wales.

As one of the schools who have expressed an interest in using parts of the scheme Parish was entered into a prize draw and were duly chosen as one of the winners and received a special designed book box containing 15 books to inspire children to read.

As well as current favourites written by Julia Donaldson and Jacqueline Wilson, lots of the children dived in to read football-themed books by Frank Lampard and Tom Palmer.

Connor Carney, one of the pupils at the school, said: “I love football and to have some brand new books, especially about football is brilliant.

“My team Sunderland has just been relegated from the Premier League but we will be back next year.”

The school have now been entered into a draw to receive a free football kit or a free set of football equipment, so they are hoping their good luck continues.

The Premier League Stars Programe inspires girls and boys aged five to 11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

Teaching materials cover subjects from English and maths to teamwork and PE, with free to download activity ideas, worksheets, lesson plans, fun assemblies and exclusive videos.

Learning is connected to the real world of sport to enthuse pupils when tackling challenging PSHE topics such as resilience, diversity, self-esteem and fair-play.

The resources, which link to the national curriculum, have been developed in partnership with primary school teachers and subject experts, such as the PSHE Association and National Literacy Trust.

Club support and online resources are also designed to help primary school teachers improve their confidence and skills in delivering PE lessons.