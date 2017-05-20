Pair who stabbed a man four times in broad daylight jailed

Two men who stabbed a man four times and beat him with a metal pole in a dispute over a car have been sentenced to a total of more than 16 years.

The 31-year-old victim was attacked in broad daylight in front of shocked members of the public in Copeland Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at about 1pm on Thursday, August 4, 2016.

Nottingham Crown Court was told he suffered stab wounds to the back, body and shoulder and a gash to the top of his head, and various other more minor injuries during the incident.

A number of members of the public witnessed Jason Manthorpe and Lee Burton carry out the attack, the court heard. Dash-cam footage from a passing motorist also showed the victim on the floor being stabbed by one man and hit with a metal pole by the other.

Manthorpe also told a family member he had just stabbed someone soon after the attack, the court was told.

Burton, 34, of Rowan Drive, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent and six months, to be served concurrently, after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Manthorpe, 21, of Hartley Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was sentenced to six years in prison after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also admitted drug dealing and beating a 20-year-old man with a frying pan and hitting him on the head with the handle after it broke in an incident in Vernon Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, on Friday, April 1, 2016. He was given a 16-month consecutive sentence for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and 12-months consecutive for causing grievous bodily harm.

It means his total sentence was eight years and four months.

Nottinghamshire Police Detective Constable Cherie Sisson, who led the investigation, said: “The sentence reflects the brutality shown by the offenders during this sustained assault. Thankfully the victim suffered no long lasting physical injuries but two of the stab wounds were perilously close to major organs and the result could have been far worse.

“Hopefully those living nearby will feel safer knowing such violent individuals are behind bars.”