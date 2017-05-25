Pair charged with historical child sex offences alleged to have taken place 30 years ago

A Notts man has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and two counts of rape.

This is in relation to incidents that took place in 1987 at Amberdale Observation and Assessment Centre, Stapleford, Nottingham.

The charges, which were brought following an investigation by officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Equinox, all relate to the same victim.

Dean Gathercole, 52, of Westcliffe Avenue, Radcliffe on Trent, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on June 22.

Operation Equinox is the Force’s dedicated team investigating allegations of historical abuse of children at children’s homes and other institutions in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Today (Thursday, May 25) a woman charged following an Equinox investigation will appear at court in Nottingham.

Miriam Bampkin, 60, of Ripley Road, Belper, is charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16-years-old and one charge of indecent assault on a boy over 16-years-old.

The charges are alleged to have happened in the 1980s at Amberdale Observation and Assessment Centre and all relate to one victim.