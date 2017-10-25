Outstanding adoption service is looking for adoptive parents – is that you?

The search is on to find adoptive parents, by North Lincolnshire Council’s adoption team.

In the latest Ofsted inspection on the council’s Children Services the Adoption Team was rated ‘outstanding’ for their performance, offering ‘a service that is highly effective’ with the support offered to children and adopters ‘a real strength’.

North Lincolnshire Council is looking for people who can make a real difference to the children they care for.

During the recent national Adoption Week there was a focus on adopting sibling groups. Figures from First4Adoption show that nearly two thirds of children awaiting adoption in Yorkshire and Humber are in sibling groups.

However, in North Lincolnshire, the council is not only looking for adoptive parents for sibling groups they are looking for adoptive parents to adopt children of all ages, whether that is a single child or siblings.

A spokesman said: “We would also really like to hear from people who can consider early permanence. This is where prospective adopters are able to care for a very young child while the courts reach a decision about who will care for them in the long term. If the courts decide that the plan should be adoption then the child would remain where they are and what it means for the child is less moves and a sense of stability and security from a very young age.

“If you have ever thought about adopting, there isn’t a better time to take your first steps towards changing a child’s life.”

If you are unsure whether you can adopt, take the interactive quiz at www.first4adoption.org.uk/first-steps-intro/ to find out.

Anyone aged 21 and over including married couples, couples living together in a stable relationship, same sex couples living together or in a civil partnership and single applicants can adopt.

The spokesman added: “We welcome interest from those who live in North Lincolnshire and outside of North Lincolnshire. We do not discriminate on the grounds of age, class, culture, disability, race or sexual orientation.”

Contact the Adoption Team on 01724 297024 or email adoption@northlincs.gov.uk.