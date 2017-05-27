ONLINE POLL: Should fidget spinners be banned in schools?

A mum who claims a fidget spinner proved a 'miraculous' help to her son's ability to learn has hit out at schools choosing to ban the gadgets.

The pupil was given a lunchtime detention after fiddling with his £5 fidget spinner during lesson time.

His mum, who has asked to remain anonymous, said: "I was furious.

"I don't agree with the fidget spinner ban.

"My son is on the autistic spectrum and I found it amazing how much this thing helped him to concentrate - it was a miraculous help.

"He was a different child when he had his fidget spinner."

A number of UK schools have banned fidget spinners claiming they can be disruptive to learning.

There has been a huge demand for the toys in recent weeks.

They are small devices which users can rotate between their fingers.

Fidget spinners have been advertised as helping people who have trouble focusing or fidgeting - such as those with ADHD, autism or anxiety - by acting as a release mechanism for nervous energy or stress.

However, some argue they are distracting.

Although they were invented in the 1990s, fidget spinners have attracted global popularity this year.