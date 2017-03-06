Poll finds region loves a good pie

National Pie Week kicks off today and apparently we here in the Midlands love tucking into the pastry cased treats.

Only Yorkshire people rank higher on the pie lovers list compiled as a result of a recent survey.

The average Brit will enjoy an average of 2,041 pies in their lifetime but here in the East Midlands people can expect to eat up 2,329.

And flavour wise, Apple took the biggest slice of the vote with 18 per cent of people saying it was their favourite.

Steak and ale polled second with 11 per cent and chicken and vegetable took third spot with just under 10 per cent of the vote.