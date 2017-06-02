HOROSCOPES: What do the stars have in store for you?

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning June 3.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Your charisma has rarely been so high, attracting admirers wherever you go. Falling in love at first sight is a distinct possibility. If you already have a partner, your amour will get fabulous news. Go out and celebrate this victory together. More money will become available, allowing you to make some much-needed and long awaited home repairs. Take this opportunity to upgrade your bathroom, kitchen or both. Replace failing appliances and invest in beautiful landscaping.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

You’ll be keeping an exciting secret. The decision to take some time off work, go on a restful vacation or beginning a spiritual journey will fill you with anticipation and happiness. An understanding employer will be happy to hold your job while you’re away. Undergoing a personal transformation is in the works. Take this opportunity to update your hairstyle, add fashionable items to your wardrobe or undergo a cosmetic procedure. You’ll be very happy with the results.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Going to a party will be lots more fun than you might think. You’ll run into someone who piques your interest. If you’re single, you won’t be for long. You and this special someone are a match made in heaven. Not only do you share many of the same interests, but you’re both highly intelligent. Stimulating talks that last long into the night will characterise this relationship. A public presentation will be enthusiastically received. Build your arguments on a firm foundation of facts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

A sudden changing of the guard will leave a position open at work. You should apply for it. Taking the helm of an important division will be a welcome challenge. Don’t bother following an old-fashioned template. Forging a new path will earn your respect and admiration. You’re more determined than ever to achieve career success. This means facing off with an imposing rival. Your emotional intelligence will help you win this confrontation. Stay strong.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Taking an impromptu trip will be lots of fun especially if you can find a way of combining business with pleasure. Getting things signed, sealed and delivered in the early stages will give you time to relax and enjoy the attractions of a glittering metropolis. When you get back home, you should take some time to add to your professional wardrobe. Looking the part of a polished executive will put

you in the spotlight. Your employer will be proud to have you representing their brand.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

A passion packed encounter makes you feel like you’re walking on air. Obey the call of your sensual side. Work can go on a back burner for a wee while. You should be pouring all your energy into an intimate relationship. If you’re single, you may decide to steer a friendship into romantic waters. Falling in love with someone you’ve known for years will be easy. If an official decision is made

against you, shake it off. A happy future is beckoning. It’s time to leave the past behind.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

An unusual partnership will be good for you emotionally and financially. Reach out to someone who has some of the skills that you lack. While you’re discreet, tactful and charming, your other half should be open, bold and direct. Together, you’ll move mountains. Your creative juices are flowing freely. Take time out of your busy schedule to write, compose or design. You’ll be able to sell your

handiwork for a handsome profit. Make the most of an opportunity to work on a commission.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You’ll get a job offer from an unexpected quarter. A position that requires you to think on your feet will be a welcome change of pace. If you get a chance to work for a hospital, university or government agency, make the most of it. Not only will your duties be stimulating, but you’ll also find it enriching in many ways. A close relationship invites you to yield the spotlight to your partner. Pay tribute to your lover with kind words, thoughtful gestures and tokens of your affection.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

It’s a terrific time to take a gamble of some sort. Confessing a crush, buying a single lottery ticket or entering a contest will pay off handsomely. Summon your courage and roll the dice. Be sure to attend a meeting or get together you've been dreading. This will turn out to be the social event of the season. Instead of yawning your head off, you’ll have fun meeting new people and laughing with

old friends. Wear something special to this occasion to lift your spirits.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Exciting changes are happening on the domestic front. You may relocate to a fashionable city or find a beautiful new home. Although you’re not a fan of change, you will enjoy an improved lifestyle. A big promotion or high-profile job will allow you to buy some beautiful artwork and furniture. Feel free to spend a little more than makes you comfortable. Whatever you buy will give you years of

pleasure. Be guided by your partner’s great taste and your own sense of style.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

If you want to launch a blog or podcast you will attract a loyal fan base. Instead of trying to appeal to a large crowd, aim your offerings at a niche market. This will make you a minor celebrity among knowledgeable people. Going on an overseas trip will lift your spirits. If you’re single, you’ll meet someone special on this adventure. Do you have a loving partner? You’ll enjoy exploring restaurants, markets and museums together. It will feel like a second honeymoon.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

An unusual moneymaking opportunity will come your way soon. Working for a start-up company will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase your creative work. This extra income will allow you to enjoy some luxurious outings with your amour. Splash out on a candlelit dinner for two. Are you single? Don’t be afraid to go after someone who has taken your fancy. Normally, you’re content to let admirers pursue you. Now it’s time to turn the tables. The game is afoot.