Notts Police Dog Kyle dies after complicated illness

Nottinghamshire Police has shared the heart-breaking news that Police Dog Kyle passed away last night (Wednesday, October 25).

He passed away after fighting a complicated illness.

Kyle’s handler, PC Paul Burns, said: “Kyle spent his last hours with me, my wife and our three children who he loved dearly.

“He sat by the children while they had a bath and lay with us in the eve. He was the most beautiful, loving and hardworking dog- respected by all.

“It’s not fair that such a natural police dog just coming into his prime with years more service to come has suffered this bad luck.

“He had an amazing ability to switch between loving family dog at home with the kids and our pet Shih Tzu, to highly driven police dog at work. We are so proud to have had him in our lives. RIP Kyle.”

Sergeant Andy Downie, of Nottinghamshire Police Dog Section, said: “I can’t put into words how much he will be missed and how widely the loss of Kyle will be felt across the whole section, as well as the public.

“Kyle was such a fantastic police dog and made an outstanding team alongside his handler Paul. Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family at this tragic time.”