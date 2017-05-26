Notts hospital among those on standby to deal with possible terror attack

NHS England has sent an alert to the country’s 27 trauma units to be on standby for a possible terror attack over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre is one of them.

This action is in response to the Manchester terror attack on Monday, May 22.

On Wednesday, May 24, NHS England National Incident Director Anne Rainsberry notified NHS organisations of the further actions now to be taken under longstanding NHS Emergency Preparedness Resilience and Response (EPRR) protocols after the threat level was raised to “critical”.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Since Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) announced the threat level has changed from severe to critical, it triggers longstanding, tried and tested NHS protocols reflected in the letter which reminds NHS organisations of the precautionary measures they need to take ensure care is in place should it be needed.“