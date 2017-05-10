Notts and Derbyshire help arrest four men in TV theft swoop

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle in a police operation that travelled through three counties, including Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Leicestershire Police received a call from a lorry driver at 4.18am yesterday morning (Tuesday 9 May) reporting that his lorry had been broken into at the services at junction 21a of the M1 in Leicestershire. Officers from the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) responded and followed a transit van and car.

The transit van was stopped in Church Lane, Underwood, with the help of Nottinghamshire officers, and a 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing to find another man who was seen running from the van.

The car, a Vauxhall Vectra, was stopped in Chellaston, with the help of officers from Derbyshire Police, and three men were arrested. They were a 45 and 19-year-old from Leeds and a 45-year-old of no fixed address. All four men are in police custody.

Officers have recovered a quantity of televisions.

Inspector Rob Shields from EMOpSS said: “These arrests are a great example of why collaborative working can be so successful. With forces working together, sharing information and resources it means county borders are no longer a barrier to policing.”