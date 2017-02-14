‘Not good enough’ Council leader slams ‘cut and run’ Worksop Argos closure

The leader of Bassetlaw District Council says the decision by Argos to close its Worksop town centre store in a “cut and run” is “hugely disappointing”.

Councillor Simon Greaves is asking Argos to rethink their decision after hearing the news today (Tuesday, February 14).

Argos says the company plans to relocate and open a store at Sainsbury’s Highgrounds, just outside of the town, but Mr Greaves raised concerns about accessibility issues for shoppers.

He said: “At a time when the Council has invested a lot into the town centre, working closely with the Worksop Business Forum, Argos has done a cut and run.

“It doesn’t make sense with the recent openings of many chains in Worksop, such as Burger King, Select and the new Pandora store.

“Relocating to Highgrounds does not send out a positive message to customers. The company clearly only wants to cater for people with cars.

“Some people don’t have that kind of transport, whereas the town centre is accessible for everyone.

“The store has been there as long as I can remember and had a lot of footfall. It is not good enough.”

It is not yet known if jobs will be lost as a result of the closure.

A spokesman for Argos said “We will consult with colleagues and where possible, will relocate jobs to the new store.”