North Nottinghamshire College bosses dismiss closure worries after axing 50 jobs

Education bosses have dismissed fears that North Nottinghamshire College is under threat from closure after axing up to 50 full-time jobs due to lack of funding.

RNN Group, who run North Nottinghamshire College along with a second campus in Rotherham, say the cuts was necessary to ensure a “solid future” for the sites- which will remain open as normal.

John Connolly, chief of RNN Group, said: “RNN Group is undergoing a restructuring process which, very regrettably, will see around 50 jobs lost from our total staff number of around 1,500.

“The restructuring is necessary because the number of 16-18 students in our local population each year has fallen by 1,300 since 2011.

“As we are funded on a ‘per student’ basis, our funding has therefore fallen. The 16-18 population does not start to grow again until 2020.

“Some compulsory redundancies will be necessary, but until people come forward, as there will be opportunities for voluntary redundancies- we cannot confirm the number.

“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for those involved and will be supporting those affected by this change to find new work.”

But an anonymous letter sent to the Guardian claimed job losses could be a sign of worse to come- namely the “closure” of North Nottinghamshire College.

It read: “It is the belief of many of the staff that North Nottinghamshire College will be closed and sold off to developers.

“Worksop will lose its college, one of the only lifelines for the young people of this town.”

The letter also condemned the job losses, which will “affect 170 members of staff” across both campuses.

RNN have dismissed these claims

“North Notts College has a secure and vital role in delivering technical education and apprenticeships to thousands of students and hundreds of employers in Bassetlaw,” Mr Connolly added.

“All our staff have been briefed in detail and understand that the campus is not under any threat, and people should be assured of that.”

The University and College Union were unavailable for comment.