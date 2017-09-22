North Lincolnshire’s roads getting safer as casualty figures fall

Figures from the North Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership reveal that the number of road casualties in our area has fallen compared to this time last year.

Thirty-six less casualties were recorded between January and August 2017 than in the same time in 2016 and one less person has been killed or seriously injured on our roads compared to last year.

Tragically, two children were seriously injured and one killed on North Lincolnshire’s roads this year, although thankfully, this is one less than last year.

The new figures also show that with 340 reported casualties, the partnership is well on target to achieve road casualty numbers significantly lower than their target for 2017 of 666.

Since the Road Safety Partnership began recording all road casualty figures in 1996, the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads has more than halved from 180 in 1996 to 84 in 2016.

Cllr Richard Hannigan, Deputy Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“North Lincolnshire has significantly safer roads than our neighbouring authorities and it is very promising to see road casualty numbers in our area continuing to fall. We work hard with our partners to make our roads safer for all roads users and we will continue to do so.

“Speed is a factor in a large portion of accidents on our roads. Through our comprehensive speed management strategy, we can monitor and successfully cut speeds at over 300 sites across North Lincolnshire.

“We also look to promote road safety amongst our residents, starting with our school education programme. We work with pupils across the area throughout their school lives to build up their knowledge about road safety and start good habits and best practices from a young age.

“Although we are pleased with these figures, we know we still have work to do to further reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads and the heartache that these can cause in our communities.”

The North Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership is made up of North Lincolnshire Council, Safer Roads Humber, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, the Coroner’s Office and British Steel.