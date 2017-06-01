North Lincolnshire businesses compete in pedal cart grand prix

Businesses from across North Lincolnshire grabbed their helmets and pedaled the day away to help raise funds for Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs across Scunthorpe and surrounding areas, the pedal cart grand prix took place at Grange Park Golf Club, Messingham, to raise funds for the Health Tree Foundation’s (HTF) maternity bereavement suite appeal at Scunthorpe Hospital.

Twelve teams made up of six to 10 members competed in the event. The keen pedal cart fanatics set peddled as fast as their legs could go in a 12 minute lap circuit, changing team members each lap.

Each team completed four rounds to score as many laps as possible to qualify for the grand final later in the afternoon.

There were six teams through to the final - ST1 Consulting, Baden Powell Racing, Team Leggott Lancaster, The Spectacles, Grange Park and Rotary. The winners who walked away with the trophy were ST1 Consulting who completed 28 laps.

Rotary member Martin Salmon said: “We were happy that the day was a big success as this was the first time we had organised a pedal cart event. The teams all enjoyed it and are keen to participate in future events.”

Community champion for HTF Hayley Thompson said: “I would like to thank everyone involved with the pedal kart grand prix. The event was a huge success and it was great to see so many teams involved in helping raise awareness of a local appeal.

“Our £150,000 target appeal for a maternity bereavement suite appeal at the hospital is becoming one step closer to becoming a reality because of the help we are receiving from the local community.”

If you would like to hear more about the HTF appeals please contact Hayley Thompson on 03033 305672 or email: Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net